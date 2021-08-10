The 36th annual Taste of Chaska returns 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The beloved food-focused event lets visitors nibble their way through local eateries, all from vendors in City Square Park, 300 N. Chestnut St., Chaska.
“The Taste of Chaska features local restaurants and food trucks, a beer and wine tasting tent, business booths, bouncy houses for kids, and live music,” stated Darren Noble, executive director of the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce.
“Stop by for a fun evening — help support area businesses and our Chamber (a nonprofit organization) during our annual community event and fundraiser,” Noble said.
There is no fee to attend the event, but there is a charge for food and beverages.
Taste of Chaska, normally held in spring, was canceled due to COVID in 2020, and postponed in 2021.