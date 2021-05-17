The 36th Annual Taste of Chaska is on this year, pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Governor Tim Walz's newest emergency order easing COVID-19 restrictions played into the decision, according to SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darren Noble.
Canceled last year, the community night in City Square Park is usually held in May. During the public event, vendors and restaurants set up booths and sell food to the public.
"Our chamber is even more excited to be able to host," Noble said. "The Taste of Chaska is a great evening for our community to connect with local businesses and neighbors and sample a variety of foods."