Chaska's annual Easter Egg Hunt has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We made the difficult decision to cancel what would have been the 68th annual Easter Egg Hunt," said McKayla Hatfield, president of American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57, which sponsors the event. (Hatfield is also a Chaska city councilor.)
The Easter Egg Hunt, founded in 1952, is one of Chaska's oldest city celebrations. Every year, the Saturday before Easter, the auxiliary would fill City Square Park with eggs, and divide it into sections for each age group.
Following the hunt, children would participate in an Easter bonnet parade, showing off colorful and outlandish headgear.
"We're hopeful we can put on a different event later this year," Hatfield said.
Similarly, the Easter egg hunt in Carver, sponsored by the Carver Lions Club, has been canceled, according to Kristy Mock, a Carver Lion, and a Carver city councilor. (The Carver Lions has also rescheduled its popular annual Pork Chop Dinner to Friday, May 29.)
The Easter Egg Candy Hunt in Chanhassen, held by the city of Chanhassen, has also been canceled.