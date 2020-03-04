The Minnesota River is on the rise.
It was 10 feet at the Jordan gauge on Saturday and had risen to 13.68 feet by Wednesday morning.
By next Wednesday, the National Weather Service forecasts that it will reach 25.7 feet. This is getting into the ballpark of closing the bridge at Scott County Road 9 and Carver County Road 11, which occurs at 26.7 feet.
Highway 41 in Chaska closes when the river reaches 29.5.
Last year, the river reached its 9th highest recorded crest, at 32.11 feet. The high water closed Highway 41 from March 21-April 15.
According to the National Weather Service, here are the top 10 crests:
- 35.07 ft on 04/11/1965
- 33.52 ft on 06/24/1993
- 33.25 ft on 06/25/2014
- 33.11 ft on 04/18/2001
- 33.07 ft on 09/30/2010
- 32.85 ft on 04/14/1969
- 32.24 ft on 04/12/1997
- 32.20 ft on 04/29/2001
- 32.11 ft on 03/25/2019
- 31.81 ft on 03/28/2011