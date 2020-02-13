Throughout 2018 and 2019, there were eight opioid-related deaths in Carver County. Most were cases involving fentanyl, prescription medications, and methamphetamine, according to Carver County Attorney Mark Metz.
Almost half of them resulted in a third degree homicide charge. In these cases, deciding who to charge for such a crime is tough, Metz said.
“Generally speaking, I don’t want to pursue and charge two friends that are in the basement just sharing drugs and not profiting from that,” said Metz, adding that every case is different.
He said in a case where someone dies from a drug, it’s likely someone will be prosecuted. But who is charged — a low-level offender or a higher-up kingpin?
Chaska lawyer Richard Swanson shares the sentiment. He’s worked with fentanyl and cocaine cases over the years.
“I think the issue is whether there is a specific line that says, ‘You sell this amount of opioids and this causes a death to another,’” Swanson said.
Per Minnesota Statute, third-degree murder charges have a pretty broad definition.
The statute says anyone who causes a death by “directly or indirectly unlawfully selling, giving away, bartering, delivering, exchanging, distributing, or administering” a class I or II controlled substance is guilty of third-degree murder.
It’s why charging cases can be time-consuming and difficult.
“We’re treating it by a case by case basis,” Metz said.
Metz said the county wants to go after high-level offenders but those people are typically dealing out of Minneapolis. It’s why the county has handed off cases to Hennepin County because it “had the resources” and could “pursue it more aggressively,” Metz said.
But some disagree.
Colleen Ronnei remembers the case of Beverly Burrell, a woman convicted of third-degree murder in the death of three men several years ago. Burrell sold heroin laced with fentanyl to Ronnei’s son though a chain of sales.
It was one of the cases transferred to Hennepin County, but Ronnei isn’t sure Carver County should be so hands-off in that situation.
“Mark Metz wouldn't even pursue charges against Beverly Burrell and I didn’t understand that,” Ronnei said, noting Burrell was a prolific dealer.
“I guess it’s not the role of Carver County to go after drug dealers that are in Hennepin County, but I think it's their responsibility to work with Hennepin County.”
In November 2019, Alexander Finney, 24, of Chaska was charged with third-degree murder for allegedly selling lethal drugs. The exchange was reportedly two selling points away from the person who died.
Ronnei said by charging people who directly dealt lethal drugs to someone, it doesn’t cut off the flow of drugs. The higher-up providers are making money and not always getting charged, she said.
Swanson agrees, saying Carver County could be more invested in charging higher-level offenders.
“I think that there's certain counties that basically take approaches better to drug dependency than others,” he said. “There’s no reason basically why Carver County can’t get up to speed with other counties.”
CASE BY CASE
One homicide charge came from a Jan. 2017 drug exchange between 27-year-old Jacob Svobodney and 26-year-old John Hall, who died as a result.
According to the criminal complaint, Svobodney asked Leah Peterson if she knew anyone who would buy heroin. After that, Peterson messaged Hall before Svobodney directly sold it to him.
In another case in March 2018, Deon Hillard was charged with third degree murder for a fatal, likely heroin, case. A 19-year-old woman died as a result of the exchange. According to the complaint, she was battling a drug addiction and was in recovery when she died.
Hillard knew the woman through social media and phone communications, the complaint said, and the two knew each other through drug sales.
The woman allegedly sent a Facebook message to Hillard the day before she died, asking for controlled substances.
Ronnei said the county should continue to search for higher-level offenders and put less of a focus on users caught in a drug sale. She said she doesn’t agree with how the county prosecutes offenders, particularly those who are lower in the so-called drug distribution chain.
“We’re charging people of friends of someone who passed away as an overdose,” Ronnei said. “People who are struggling with a disease should not be charged with homicide. I think that you have to go after the bigger fish.”
This is part one of a three-part series about fatal opioid overdoses in Carver County.