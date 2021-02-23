Aurora is a 1-year-old gray tabby who is already a momma at her young age! She’s very protective with her kittens, but now that they are ready to find their own homes, she is ready to find hers! Although she likes the people in her foster home, the other cats that live there are not her favorite. Aurora has had a complete wellness exam, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. We think she would make the perfect only cat in your forever home!
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.
Monroe is a friendly, easy-going, kitten-active calico female kitten that was born in June 2020. She plays with interactive toys or by herself with mice and balls when not watching the birds at the window. Her purr can be heard as soon as she comes in contact with her trusted person. She is hesitant around strangers. Monroe enjoys petting plus brushing, and is usually pretty quiet. She gets along with most other cats and tolerates respectful dogs. Monroe hasn’t met kids, but if they are kind she should be fine. This little gal tolerates being picked up and placed in your lap staying for a short while. She would do best with another kitten pal. Adoption fee is $200 and tax.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, microchipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.