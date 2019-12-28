"Runaway Train" was made popular by the Minneapolis band Soul Asylum in 1992. Runaway school bus made its way around social media circles on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
A Positive Connections school bus containing members of the Chaska/Chanhassen JV girls hockey team was caught on video by Eden Prairie resident Neil D. Marriott traveling northbound on Eden Prairie Road, sliding on the icy roads turned sideways through an intersection.
No members of the team were hurt. The bus did not hit any objects and was able to drive away once roads were salted, according to Eden Prairie Police.
Parents, including Tom Whalen, came to the rescue of the jackknifed bus, hitching up the pulled trailer with the team's equipment to the Eden Prairie Community Center arena.
JV coach Abby Andvik reported the team gave "Tom the player of the game award. Honestly that bus driver saved the day."
When the Chaska/Chan Girls Hockey bus spins out and jack knives - @OldGoalie27 to the equip trailer rescue!! @Stormhawk_girls #iceroads pic.twitter.com/ovWHDRcwb4— Matt Smalley (@smalldog74) December 28, 2019
With Rosemount unable to get to the area, the Storm Hawks JV team threw on their skates and helmets and played a 5-on-5 intrasquad scrimmage for around 45 minutes.
"We made the best of the situation!" Andvik said.
The varsity contest between Chaska/Chanhassen and Rosemount for seventh place in Mid-Winter Meltdown was later cancelled.
Additional video looking uphill from the Highway 5 and Eden Prairie Road intersection can be viewed on Twitter.
@kare11 @jenniferfaustin Rest of the school bus in Eden Prairie pic.twitter.com/Jbbu9fYU9T— Matt (@mmyhremn) December 28, 2019
A band of freezing rain around daylight made roads throughout the Twin Cities extremely dangerous. From 5 to 10 a.m. 357 crashes were reported to the Minnesota State Patrol including 34 with injury and two fatalities near St. Cloud and Lino Lakes.
There were 149 vehicle spin outs off the road with 13 jackknifed semi trucks.