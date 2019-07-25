There’s a lot in store this year for the 41st River City Days.
The annual festival will take place Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28 in City Square Park and features new events, such as a food truck festival and two-hour Trivia Mafia contest.
Crowd favorites like the Fire Department Water Fights, Community Parade and music are also in the line-up. This year organizers have made sure that residents have no excuse and to join in on the festivities, said Executive Director Pascha Derkevics.
“As long as the weather holds up, we’re going to have great attendance,” she said.
There will be a free shuttle service from SouthWest Transit, every 30 minutes from La Academia directly to City Square Park from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
“We didn’t want to have a reason for people to say they can’t come because parking is bad,” she said.
This year’s most talked about event on social media is the food truck festival 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
“The big thing everyone is talking about this year is on Sunday there’s the food truck festival,” Derkevics said. “I thought let’s see how this goes, it’s our first year, hopefully people come down.”
She started a Facebook page for the event and so far 6,300 people have responded they are interested in going.
“I wrote to the food truck guys ‘Make sure you have enough food,’” she said. “There’s a lot of interest.”
So far, there are six trucks scheduled to be at the event. There’s one that will serve gluten-free food and another that will serve vegan food, for those with special diets.
This year River City Days is also partnering with the Chaska Cubs for a fan appreciation night and their last regular ball game at home at 6 p.m. Sunday.
“They are giving away lots of prizes and there’s going to be burgers and hot dogs and free ice cream for the kids, so it’s a really big night then too,” Derkevics said.
Sunday
Changes to the event line-up include discontinuing Cultural Heritage Day, formerly known as Latino Day on Sunday. Instead organizers translated River City Days flyers to Spanish and actively handed them out to Latino families.
A nonprofit called Amigos Latinos, which partnered with River City Days organizers to hand out the flyers, will also have a spot in the Community Parade on Sunday, according to Derkevics.
“The attendance was not as big as we liked (in previous years), we thought the food truck festival would be a good way to bring people into the park with the car show and Trivia Mafia,” she said, adding that proceeds will go to Chaska nonprofits.
Music
Music entertainment will start with some of Chaska’s youngest singers from the Step by Step Montessori Preschool, 5 p.m. Friday at the Gazebo. The Minnesota Valley Community Band will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and the Devon Worley Band will wrap up the night from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
“I think we are catching the Devon Worley Band before they explode,” Derkevics said, noting they had just toured the U.K. “They are kind of a progressive country rock-ish type band. I think they will fill up the big tent on Friday night.”
Eastern Carver County band students will play at 11 a.m. Saturday in City Square Park and “Good for Gary” Band will play from 8:30-11:30 p.m. at the big tent.
Music on Sunday will start early with Matt McAllister from 9-11 a.m. and an outdoor church service at 10-11 a.m. at the Gazebo, hosted by Pastor Scott Crook and Cross of Grace Church.
“The Castaways” will play at noon at the Gazebo and the River City Singers choir concert will be at 4 p.m. at the Chaska High School auditorium.
“It’s a very eventful weekend,” she said. “We just like to show the Minnesota State Fair how it’s done,” she added jokingly.