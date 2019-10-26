This goofy, clumsy, outgoing 73-pound lug is friendly with everyone. Valentino is quiet most of the time, knows three commands, and is house- and crate-trained. He sticks like Velcro with his people, leans against you, lays his head on your lap, and wants to sit next to you. If allowed, he likes to sleep with you. Valentino hasn’t met cats, but has met kids age 5 and up and is fine with them. He enjoys the company of dogs, plays fetch, tug-o-war and with toys. Valentino likes car rides and leash walks. The vet thinks he was born in 2016. Unclaimed at impound, this American pitbull terrier is looking for a forever home.
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds: 952-322-7643 or https://secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/ The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.
Petri is a sweet female Lab, about 5-6 years old, who loves belly rubs! She’s good with dogs and cats who are respectful of her space. Petri’s left front paw is missing but it doesn’t slow her down too much. However, it will need protection if she’s walking long distances on anything but grass. She is also lyme positive (not currently symptomatic), and antibiotic treatment has been started with retesting in six months. Petri’s adoption fee is $350, and she is spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations. Petri has a lot of happy, smiley love to give, so dish up!
For more information from the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.
Glitter is a 1-1/2-year-old black and white retriever mix. In addition to her amazing looks, this girl is a sweetie with a full heart. She had 10 puppies who she absolutely adored and was the best mama ever. Now, she’s ready to get some love of her own and find her forever family. Glitter enjoys cuddling and having any sort of company. She is currently in a foster home. Apply today to meet this shining little star. Her adoption fee is $375.
This and other friendly pets are available for adoption through the Carver-Scott Humane Society. All adoptable pets are checked for temperament, up-to-date on shots, vet-checked, spayed/neutered and microchipped. To start the adoption process or check out the list of animals available for adoption, visit the Carver-Scott Humane Society website carverscotths.org.