Starting Friday, March 21, the Bountiful Basket Food Shelf will deliver food to clients' vehicles.
Clients won't be allowed into the food shelf building until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement from Board Chair Tim Redman.
"Clients will still be required to make appointments by calling the food shelf, with times staggered so as to best allow our volunteers to serve them in a friendly manner," stated the announcement. "Food donations and deliveries will still be accepted at the west doors, which are the same doors you should enter the building through."
Bountiful Basket is asking everyone to maintain a six-foot separation from each other.
"This is a challenging time for all and we as leaders at the food shelf are doing the best job we can with dynamics that are changing on a daily basis," stated the announcement.
"As Bountiful Basket volunteers, you may notice that the food selection available will in all probability not be the same as which it has been for the last many years. This is anticipated due to a lessening of food types we are experiencing as part of our food rescue program with Cub, Target and Lunds & Byerly’s."
"Please understand that we will continue to provide what we have always considered as our basic food provisions to our clients, which is canned soup, canned vegetables, canned fruit, beans, tuna, pasta, mac and cheese, canned/baked meals, cereal, margarine, milk, eggs, cheese and toilet paper."
Bountiful Basket is located at 600 Bavaria Rd., Chaska. Info at 952-556-0244 or http://bountifulbasketfoodshelf.org.