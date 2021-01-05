Tonka is a brown Tabby/mix domestic shorthair male, about 12 years old. He likes chasing shoelaces and his favorite toy is his catnip butterfly! He likes to be brushed, canoodle with his person, and is pretty good at greeting people at the door. Tonka likes other cats, dogs and kids and is pretty cool once you get to know him. Who needs a Tonka toy when you’ve got the real deal with this guy! Tonka has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, neutered, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.
The vet said Blossom was born around June 2019. She was found as pregnant stray. Once she knows and trusts you, she lets you pick her up or put her in your lap and stays for a short time and at times for over 10 minutes. She starts to quickly purr in the presence of known people. She enjoys petting, brushing, and playing with cat toys. Blossom is quite shy of strangers. She hasn’t met dogs and should be OK with passive cats or as an only cat. She is fine with gentle, calm kids. If you are late for meal time she’ll meow at you. She likes watching wildlife at the window.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $150 for adults and $175 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.