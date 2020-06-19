The Scouts of Troop 589 recently reached out to Auburn Homes in Chaska, whose 300 residents are currently quarantined due to the pandemic, with in-person visits not allowed.
For two weeks in May, individual scouts and their families created cards and decorations, purchased flowers and bird feeders, and birdseed for Auburn Homes. The flowers were planted and bird feeders filled in the Auburn Homes courtyard. Over 30 Scouts helped with various aspects of the project.
“The real challenge of pulling off this project was keeping the scouts socially separated during the various stages of the project. A troop trailer was used as a drop-off location, keeping scouts and families separated between drop-offs,” stated a press release.
“The supplies gathered in the trailer were brought downtown for individual troop families to fill planters and bird feeders in separated two-hour shifts. The handmade items were delivered by a single drop off to the staff of the home to distribute to the residents.”
“Helping the Scouts carry out this service project was a true joy,” stated Scoutmaster Scott Patz. “The difference youth can make in our community is inspiring.” The Scouting Slogan is “Do a Good Turn Daily.”
Scout BSA Troop 589 from Victoria MN consists of 54 Scouts, including seven girls welcomed into the program in 2019. Troop 589 services youth ages 11-17 in the Southwest metro areas of Victoria, Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver, Waconia, and Minnetonka.