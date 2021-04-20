Tuna is an English spot rabbit born January 2019 and weighs seven pounds. She is bonded with her sister Bryn and they are a pair. Tuna and sister are best with kids over age 11. Tuna likes banana slices and to receive head scratching. She gets very excited when greens are served for meal time. Her litter box habits aren’t too bad, but not perfect. When out of her X-Pen, Tuna likes to run and binkie. When not out running around, you often find her stretched out relaxing next to Bryn in the exercise pen. These sweet bunnies would make nice companions.
Rabbit Rescue of MN bunnies are all vetted, spayed/neutered, and microchipped. Adoption fee for the pair: $150 (+ tax). For questions email: info@rabbitrescueofmn.com. To meet a pet please fill out the adoption application at www.rabbitrescueofmn.com.
Jax is a black domestic shorthair male, about 2 years old. Did you know that sailors consider black cats good luck? And the ancient Egyptians worshipped black cats as they felt they conferred protection. Jax agrees! He wants to be your best friend and sidekick (although being new to the rescue, he is a tiny bit scared yet), so just give him some time to bloom — he will charm you with his sweetness! Jax has had a complete wellness exam, neutered, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. What are you waiting for?
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.