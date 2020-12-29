Tuna is an English spot rabbit born January 2019 and weighs seven pounds. She is bonded with her sister Bryn and they are a pair. Tuna and sister are best with kids over age 11. Tuna likes banana slices and to receive head scratching. She gets very excited when greens are served for meal time. Her litter box habits aren’t too bad, but not perfect. When out of her X-Pen, Tuna likes to run and binkie. When not out running around, you often find her stretched out relaxing next to Bryn in the exercise pen. These sweet bunnies would make nice companions.
Rabbit Rescue of MN bunnies are all vetted, spayed/neutered, and microchipped. Adoption fee for the Pair: $150 (plus tax). For questions, e-mail: info@rabbitrescueofmn.com. To meet a pet please fill out the adoption application at www.rabbitrescueofmn.com.