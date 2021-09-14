The non-profit Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited helped build a fishing pier on the City of Victoria’s Wasserman Lake. Funding went to Wasserman West Lakefront Park located at 9175 Church Lake Blvd., which sits on the west side of Wasserman Lake.
The City of Victoria and the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District spearheaded improvements to the lake, including enhancing access and recreation and improving water quality.
Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited worked in partnership to improve the lake. Enhancing lake access, particularly fishing access, fits into the organization’s mission to connect Twin Cities area residents to fishing.
The non-profit was organized in 2016 with the purpose of connecting individuals who share a passion for fishing, while helping anglers improve their skills and knowledge. The organization gives back to the communities it serves by volunteering time and resources.
Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets monthly, September through May and its meetings feature guest speakers. Past speakers have included Al Linder, Babe Winkelman, Chip Leer, Gary and Tony Roach, Bill Sherck, Ted Takasaki and Dave Gentz.
For more information, visit tcwalleyes.com.