Coronavirus

An illustration of the coronavirus.

 Illustration courtesy of the CDC

Two more Carver County deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Thursday, Jan. 21, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

One person was in the 70-74 age range; another was in the 85-89 age range.

So far, 38 Carver County residents have died due to COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Carver County Health and Human Services.

The Carver County deaths are among 32 reported deaths due to COVID in Minnesota. There have been 6,983 cases and 247 hospitalizations.

Total COVID deaths per age group in Carver County:

  • 50-54: 2
  • 55-59: 2
  • 60-64: 2
  • 65-69: 2
  • 70-74: 4
  • 75-79: 6
  • 80-84: 2
  • 85-89: 11
  • 90-94: 2
  • 95-99: 4
  • 100-104: 1

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events