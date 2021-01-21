Two more Carver County deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Thursday, Jan. 21, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
One person was in the 70-74 age range; another was in the 85-89 age range.
So far, 38 Carver County residents have died due to COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Carver County Health and Human Services.
The Carver County deaths are among 32 reported deaths due to COVID in Minnesota. There have been 6,983 cases and 247 hospitalizations.
Total COVID deaths per age group in Carver County:
- 50-54: 2
- 55-59: 2
- 60-64: 2
- 65-69: 2
- 70-74: 4
- 75-79: 6
- 80-84: 2
- 85-89: 11
- 90-94: 2
- 95-99: 4
- 100-104: 1