Chaska Middle School West honors veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 with its annual Veterans Day ceremony.
The ceremony is 8:40-10:20 a.m. at Chaska Middle School West, 140 Engler Blvd., Chaska.
The school invites all veterans, active military and the general public to celebrate and honor those who have served. For more information, contact Chaska Middle School West at 952-556-7400.
BELL RINGING
Guardian Angels Church, at 215 W. 2nd St., Chaska, will ring its bells 11 times at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, to mark the 101st anniversary of the armistice ending World War I.
Veterans for Peace has promoted the ringing of the bells for a decade, with hundreds of churches in more than 60 cities in the U.S. participating. The bell ringers will be Eric Crowell and Lynn Arnal.