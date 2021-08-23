Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Chaska hosts its fourth annual golf tournament at Deer Run Golf Club in Victoria on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The tournament benefits the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans whose mission is to end veteran homelessness in Minnesota. Funds raised at this tournament will assist Carver County veterans seeking transitional housing, according to a press release.
In conjunction with the tournament, an online auction went live 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 and will remain open until noon Saturday, Sept. 4.
The auction includes a wide variety of items: steering a small aircraft; tickets to the 2022 PGA Championship; a week in Las Vegas or Orlando; educational games; a high-end piece of exercise equipment; cookware; barbeque grills; tools; sports memorabilia; drone; home security system; jewelry; and handbags.
The online auction and registration for the tournament can found at btyrofchaska.wordpress.com.