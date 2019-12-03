VFW Post 1791
VFW Walter Hecklin Post 1791, 620 Creek Road, Chaska.

 File photo by Mark W. Olson

The Walter Hecklin VFW Post 1791 Auxiliary of Chaska has its annual Veterans Giving Tree up and shining again.

The purpose of the tree is to gather new clothing and basic needs for local veterans. This year the auxiliary is focusing on personal care for the veterans at Minnesota Veterans Home-Hastings. The tree has ornaments with description of the items needed. The public is invited to take an ornament, shop and return the items to the tree.

Gifts will be delivered to veterans before Christmas.

LUNCH WITH SANTA

The Chaska VFW Auxiliary hosts its annual lunch with Santa from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

Children have a chance to visit Santa, and all children up to 10 years of age will receive a gift. The public is invited.

VFW Post 1791 is located at 620 Creek Road, Chaska.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

