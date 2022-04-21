Chaska Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1791 held a benefit for the family of Robert Pierson on March 19.
Pierson, 42, was an Iraq war veteran and an active volunteer with the local veterans community. He passed away on Jan. 31, survived by his wife Tara, also an Army veteran, and two sons.
"We thought it would be the right thing to do, and to bring the community together for a good cause," said Rich Daniels, with VFW Post 1791. "The benefit turned out to be so much more."
On April 2, the VFW present Tara with $22,683.
The funds were raised during the one-day benefit with a silent auction; a bean bag tourney; food sales; and cash and check donations. "To top it off, two VFW members auctioned off the shaving of their heads for more cash," Daniels said.
"It was a great day for all, was so good to see so many of our Chaska area community come together," Daniels said. "Makes me proud to live here."