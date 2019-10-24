Victoria Mayor Tom Funk of Victoria has announced his candidacy for the District 47 State Senate seat in 2020.
State Sen. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska) announced in July, that he won’t seek re-election next year to District 47, which includes most of Carver County.
A 16-year retired military veteran in the U.S. Army, Funk led the Department of Defense Computer Investigations Training Program and other large groups of security specialists conducting wide ranging computer investigations and audits, according to a press release announcing his candidacy. Since leaving military service, Funk worked for high-tech start-ups in the healthcare sector and is now chief information security officer for one such company.
“I believe I am uniquely qualified to represent Carver County’s citizens in St. Paul. My local government experience as mayor has prepared me on many fronts from budgeting, operational efficiencies and government ethics. Victoria has had to face some very serious issues the past six years and a group I led stood up to right the ship that is our proud city. I truly know what personal sacrifice in public office looks like and I am prepared to continue my work in the Senate," Funk stated. “I am a proven fiscal conservative and a Republican who will always have my constituent’s concerns as my priority.”
"Funk believes recent Health and Human Services Department news of mishandling of funds, an out-of-control and unelected Metropolitan Council as well as ill-advised attempts to make Minnesota a single-payer healthcare system are just a few of the issues which have motivated him to run for the Senate," the release stated.
Funk is married to Carolynn and they have five children and five grandchildren. He grew up near Lake Minnewashta in Chanhassen and is a Minnetonka High School graduate.
He can be reached at 952-334-2820 and funkforsenate@gmail.com.
Chanhassen City Councilor Julia Coleman announced in early October that she will also be running for the District 47 seat.