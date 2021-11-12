A virtual open house is scheduled for Nov. 17 for comments on proposed extensive improvements at Ironwood Park in Carver.
With the Timber Creek residential development near Carver Elementary, the city expanded the park by about 3 acres and plans to add a number of recreational and aesthetic amenities to that area.
The City Council at its Nov. 1 work session, discussed a concept design for the park, which is expected to be under construction next spring.
Concept design improvements include: a skateboard park, permanent lawn-type games, full-sized basketball court, shelter with casual seating spaces and an outdoor classroom space near the school.
Council suggestions at the work session included more parking lot spaces, expanding the shelter capacity, and relocating portable restroom facilities. Those suggestions have now been added to the concept design, which is available for viewing on the city’s website under the projects tab.
The open house is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. Those who cannot “attend” that session are encouraged to contact Erin Smith, the city’s community development director, at esmith@cityofcarver.com for comments and questions.
City Manager Brent Mareck said the city is using the virtual open house “because we’ve had more success getting folks to participate in virtual settings. A lot of times it’s easier to participate from home, practically anywhere, than to have to make another stop.
“We’re just trying to get some more information about what people might want at that park and alter the plan as appropriate,” he said. “We want residents, business owners and other people interested in the community to give us their feedback.”
Mareck said the council will likely approve plans during the winter months.
“It’s not a question of for or against, but more of what amenities would citizens prefer to have there,” he said.
The existing 14-acre site currently has two soccer/football fields and trails.
The council set boundaries of about $1.49 million for development of the park. The project is proposed to be funded from the city’s Park Dedication Fund, which is supported by development fees and annual general fund allocations. The PDF is expected to have $1.6 million by the end of the calendar year.
Preliminary cost estimates call for $286,000 for landscaping/site work; $914,000 for site improvements, including $280,000 for a 6,500-square foot skate park and $175,000 for the pavilion/shelter; $38,000 for signage; and $247,600 for contingencies.