Fourth of July

Chaska VFW Post 1791 and a Chaska Fire engine lead the Jonathan Fourth of July Kiddie parade in 2021.

 File photo by Mark W. Olson

The Jonathan Association is seeking volunteers needed for its annual Fourth of July festival. (Volunteers don't need to be a member of the association.)

A few of the events available for volunteering include:

  • 5K Fun Run
  • Kiddie Parade
  • Handing out of food
  • Managing traffic
  • Clean-up at the end of the event

Choose one or multiple things to help make this a safe and memorable day for all involved.

Volunteers will be given a special T-shirt that they can keep to commemorate the day.

Sign up by emailing info@jonathaninchaska.com.

Tags

Events