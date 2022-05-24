The Jonathan Association is seeking volunteers needed for its annual Fourth of July festival. (Volunteers don't need to be a member of the association.)
A few of the events available for volunteering include:
- 5K Fun Run
- Kiddie Parade
- Handing out of food
- Managing traffic
- Clean-up at the end of the event
Choose one or multiple things to help make this a safe and memorable day for all involved.
Volunteers will be given a special T-shirt that they can keep to commemorate the day.
Sign up by emailing info@jonathaninchaska.com.