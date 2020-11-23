Expansion of the city of Carver water system has been about a decade in preparation, so the recent approval of three construction bids under estimated cost was very pleasing to city officials.
“For 10 years there have been ongoing discussions about the (water treatment) plant,” said City Administrator Brent Mareck. “This is a project that physically is going to start in the spring of the year, but has been planned strategically for over a decade.”
Bids for construction of well No. 5, water system expansion utility improvements, and water treatment facility expansion were approved by the City Council at a total of $11.55 million. That compares to the estimated combined cost of $12.1 million.
Well No. 5 is proposed just off Town Road, with utilities running along Spring Creek Drive to the treatment plant off Mount Hope Road. Water currently being treated at well No. 4 at the water tower near Fleet Farm will be redirected to the treatment plant, according to City Engineer Dan Lonnes.
Well No. 6 is being proposed just east of The Meadows at Spring Creek.
The $11.55 million approved projects include, in part: $1.08 million is for water main construction; $5.24 million for well house No. 5 construction; $1.6 million for well No. 6 well house and site improvements; and $2.35 million in “soft costs,” which are legal, engineering and finance costs.
The improvements will expand existing water treatment plant capacity by an estimated 1.5 million gallons per day.
The increasing number of residential developments has created a greater need for water expansion efforts, said Lonnes.
“The city needed to act urgently even though it’s not urgent yet,” said Mareck, adding that water usage in the city increases by about 1 million gallons a day in summer months.
Plans call for some construction to begin in December, but the majority of the work will be done next year, with overall completion of all the projects by the summer of 2022.
The city will be issuing bonds to help fund the projects. Funds otherwise come from water usage payments and new connection fees, Mareck said.