Doug Schrupp, celebrating his 78th birthday, was first in line Saturday for the Carver Lions Club Pork Chop Dinner.
“I like pork chops,” Schrupp said when asked why he came to the solely drive-through event this year. “It’s my birthday dinner. I haven’t had anything since breakfast. I’ve been looking forward to this.”
Schrupp, who was driven from his home in Excelsior to the fund-raising event by his daughter, Stephanie Schrupp, had not previously attended the annual Carver dinner.
“I’m sure it will be good,” he said after getting two dinners delivered to the vehicle. “Things like this usually have pretty good food.”
Dean Nelson, president of the Carver Lions Club, had hoped to sell about 400 dinners Saturday.
He said preliminary numbers indicate about 350 meals were served over a four-hour period, noting it was “less than I had hoped, but still a good day.”
COVID-19 restrictions and concerns caused the postponement of the event, which is typically indoors in the spring. In a normal year, the event sells 300 to 400 dinners, according to Nelson.
The dinner included, in part, a grilled pork chop, mashed potatoes, corn, sauerkraut, bread and dessert.
“I don’t do sauerkraut with my pork chops, so this is going to be interesting,” said Mary Campbell of Chaska, who picked up three dinners for her family. “I’m not sure if the kids will like it, but you have to try it; right?”
“It’s all for a good cause,” said Andy Donaldson of Carver. “I just moved to the area and I like seeing things like this in a community; things where money is raised for good things. We need stuff like this now.”
Drivers snaked down cone-lined streets to buy tickets and get their packaged meals near the front of City Hall.
Dinner proceeds will again be used to assist various other organizations.
Scott Bradley of Whitey’s Firehouse BBQ, and other members of Flags and Honor of Minnesota, were on hand to prepare the grilled pork chops and show support for the Carver Lions.
“We’re here to help out the dinner with our organization, which raises money for local vets and their families,” said Bradley. “Organizations do what they can to help support each other.
“Things like this are important because they make the world go round,” Bradley added. The world is in a tough place right now and anything you can do to be nice to your fellow citizen; well, it just helps everybody be the best they can be.”
Bradley estimated between 350 and 400 pounds of center-cut boneless pork loin was smoked before being sliced, grilled and placed in the dinner containers.
“I’m not sure it’s all going to make its way home,” Roger Dansforth, 44, of Chaska said with a smile after getting two dinners. “There may just be a small piece of someone’s pork chop missing.”