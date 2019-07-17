The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed westbound Highway 212 near Cologne at the west junction of County Road 36 due to an emergency drainage repair between Highway 284 in Cologne and Highway 5/25 in Norwood Young America, according to a press release.
Motorists should follow the signed detour along Highway 284 in Cologne to Highway 5 in Waconia to Highway 5/25 back to Highway 212 in Norwood Young America in order to bypass the closure. Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra time.
Westbound Highway 212 will remain closed until MnDOT crews can assess the damage and make the emergency repairs to the road base and collapsed pipe under Highway 212, the release stated.
When a road is closed, it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, ‘like’ MnDOT at www.facebook.com/mndot, and follow @mndotnews on Twitter.