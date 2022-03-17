March 17, 1921: The famous Schnitzelbank Auditorium, recognized as one of the largest, finest and most complete in Minnesota, will be thrown open to the dance loving public on Monday evening, March 28th. This affair is the annual Easter Dance and marks the opening of the Spring and Summer Social Season of 1921. The club extends a cordial invitation to you all to come to Chaska and have the time of your life at the Greatest Auditorium in the Country.
March 18, 1943: The need of more contributions to meet the quota of $800 for the Red Cross fund in Chaska is acute. It’s not a membership campaign this time – it is contributions for the war fund. Eight hundred dollars can be raised in Chaska, and it should not require high pressure salesmanship.
March 19, 1964: Mrs. Al Englehardt and Mrs. N.A. Monroe, co-chairmen of the year’s March of Dimes Appeal in the city of Chaska, announced today that $341.03 had been contributed. The co-chairmen, in issuing thanks to all who gave dimes and dollars cited section chairmen Mrs. Eugene Schimshock, Mrs. E. Brandenburg, Mrs. Earl Engelhardt, Mrs. Dennis Swanson, Mrs. Paul Schlefsky, Mrs. William Schalow, Mrs. Victor Weller and Mrs. V. Jonson for their volunteer work.
March 20, 1884: The Herald office is under many obligations to John Sheavy, for an eighth of his unrivalled beer. We tested it carefully and pronounced it equal to the best Milwaukee, and the Union Brewery should be liberally supported by our home dealers in the foaming business.
March 21, 1935: With the first warm days of early spring, athletic thoughts have been turned to baseball, with Chaska’s two nines preparing for their season. Thursday evening the Rexalls organized by electing Dr. L.A. Hartmann manager and Raymond Hunziker, team captain. The Cubs will hold their organization meeting in the city hall at 7:30 Friday evening.
March 22, 1900: Don’t miss the Wargraph at the Chaska Opera House Friday evening March 23. Edison’s latest invention reproducing the Spanish-American, Philippine and Boer Wars by electricity. Also comical and laughable moving scenes and illustrated songs. Admission 10 and 20 cents.
March 23, 1905: The high school football team have ordered their new suits and will be all ready for business next fall. The boys are doing a little preliminary signal practice during these days.
