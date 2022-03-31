March 31, 1892: It has been conjectured that the secret of antediluvian and longevity was some method of keeping the blood pure, warm, and vigorous. Moderns accomplished the same purpose by using Ayer’s Sarsaparilla – the best blood medicine ever brought to light. Sold at City Pharmacy.
April 1, 1937: Some time when you citizens of Chaska feel that there is some citizen highly worthy of an honor, it might be alright to name a thoroughfare for him. There still remains one unofficial street unnamed in the city. It’s the cut-off from Walnut to Oak street between Fourth and Fifth.
April 2, 1959: Chaska will have a second baseball team this season – providing interest is shown at an organizational meeting scheduled Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in the city hall. Carl Griep, Athletic Chairman of Greater Chaska, Inc. announced early Tuesday that Chaska has been accepted as a member in the Seven High Baseball League for the coming season. Teams represented in the league are Bloomington, Shakopee, Richfield, Excelsior, Mound, Hopkins and Chaska.
April 3, 1941: The Rex Theater is joining in a nationwide movement to raise funds for the war victims of Greece. At a special matinee Saturday afternoon people in this community will have an opportunity to help the cause. Proceeds will go into the relief treasury. The picture will be “Blondie Brings Up Baby” and will be shown Saturday afternoon only.
April 4, 1907: A new library has been received at the Carver County Bank. The library consists of 50 books carefully chosen from the best works of literature and sent out for public use by the State Library Committee. The books are graded for use of old and young and no charge is made for their loan.
April 5, 1866: Trade is at a general stand still in Chaska, there being no wheat coming to market, and indeed no one coming in from the country. The sweeping thaw has left neither wheeling or sleighing. We notice that the ground is nearly free from frost, though the winter has been severe, it having been protected by the great body of snow, we consequently hope for a very short continuance of the mud blockade.
April 6, 1967: The local Driver’s License Examination Center is now located in the lower level of the Chaska Library Building (former C.H. Klein home). The entrance to the examination center is located on the east side of the house - behind the car port. The local office is open Monday, Thursday and Friday – 8 a.m.–12 noon and 1 p.m.–5 p.m.