April 14, 1878: Our citizens seem to be imbued with a general spirit of enterprise this spring. New brick side walks are being built in different parts of the city and other improvements are visible all over the city.
April 15, 1971: Ed Shulfer, owner of the Brass Rail Liquors in Chaska has been featuring “Go Go” girls the past month. Last weekend no girls showed up, and as a result Shulfer terminated his contract with the theatre booking agent. “I’ve got a new agent and we’ll have new ‘Go, Go’ girls Friday and Saturday.” Said Shulfer.
April 16, 1942: Chaska will soon have the long needed railroad crossing signals on the Chestnut street crossing of the M&St.L. Work was started on the two new signals late last week and it is expected that they will be furnished by the end of this week. The new signal will be the type with red flashers and a stop sign turning into view at the approach of a train.
April 17, 1924: The high school pupils enjoy their recess periods in the bowling alley. Some are turning out real experts in making the balls run down the gutter.
April 18, 1957: A memorial to the late Al Mooney, veteran coach at Chaska High School was inaugurated last Monday evening at the monthly meeting of Greater Chaska, Inc, held at the American Legion Clubrooms. The memorialization of Chaska’s famed coach will be in the form of an annual award to be presented to the outstanding athlete of the year at Chaska high school. Harry Gastler, Stan Shima, Jerry Rekow and Ray Tschimperle were named as committeemen in charge of the memorial award.
April 19, 1928: The Southern Musician, known as Alexander and his Rag Time Band of Galveston, Texas have been engaged to furnish the music for the big dance frolic at the Happ Auditorium, Chaska, next Sunday evening, April 22nd. This Sunday evening dance is the big event and a large crowded is expected. It means a good time for all and it will be a regrettable fact for you if you do not show up.
April 20, 1978: The Chaska High School Band, with the help of the Band Boosters, will be sponsoring a double-header softball game between the Chaska All-Stars and the Minnesota Norsemen, the professional slow-pitch team. The games will be held at the Chaska Athletic Park, Thursday May 4 at 7:30 pm. Tickets may be purchased in advance through any band member.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.