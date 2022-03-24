March 24, 1924: The American Legion Film Service presents “The World War.” The first big motion picture history of the world war to be shown at the Rex Theatre Thursday, March 31. Admission Adults 35 cents and children 25 cents.
March 25, 1948: The Easter Sunday dance as well as the Chaska Cubs Baseball dance on Wednesday evening, March 31st will be held at the Valley Auditorium as scheduled, pending flood conditions. No seepage has yet entered the nite club, and with the flood practically at its crest, hopes are maintained that both dances can be held on the scheduled dates.
March 26, 1908: If you are interested on first class laundry work then leave your laundry at Schmidt’s Glass Block store. One trial will convince you that the work done at the Phoenix Steam Laundry of Minneapolis is far superior to any you ever had. The basket leaves every Tuesday evening.
March 27, 1879: Peevish children have worms. Dr. Jaque’s German Worm Cakes will destroy the worms and make the children happy. Sold by Jos. Franken.
March 28, 1957: The Chaska Canning Company will not open, at least under its present directorship for the annual fall pack during the summer of ‘57. Details concerning the disposition of the plant were not available. Mechanical equipment in some cases will be removed. Rumors on a local basis that the plant would be financed by a share-holding company are unfounded at this time.
March 29, 1962: Ten elementary pupils at Guardian Angels Catholic School participated in a catechism quiz sponsored by the Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph’s School, Waconia, last Sunday afternoon. The local group, all boys, finished second with a total of 866 points. Representing G.A. were eighth graders James Pierson, Jerry Welter, Roger Kohman, John Jetierski and Steven Pike. Seventh grade boys participating included James Schug, Donald Bergstrom, Jeffery Schultz, Steven Heinisch and Tim Arneson.
March 30, 1967: Chaska Oil & Fuel Station No. 2, formerly S & L Pure Oil, is now under new management. Dale Rush, a native of South Dakota and formerly of Chicago has purchased the station from Florentine Welter. The service station located at the junction of Highways 212-41 in Chaska will feature Cut-Rate gas.
