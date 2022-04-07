April 7, 1921: Troop No. 1 of the American Boy Scouts was treated to a free show at the Rex Theatre last Friday evening as guests of the Rex management and the troop committee. The picture that evening starred Will Rogers, the Oklahoma cowboy, one of the cleanest, most loveable character actors on the screen today and his play “Almost a Husband” was as fragrant as new mown hay.
April 8, 1869: The ferry has been thoroughly repaired and is now in tip-top condition. Fred has spared neither time nor money to render it safe and sound in every particular and our boat is now the best on the Minnesota River. Try it and see.
April 9, 1953: NOTICE! It has been called to my attention that many of our citizens have special police badges in their possession. In taking office as Mayor of the city of Chaska it is my desire to have all special police badges returned to the city clerk at his office in city hall. Compliance with this request will be appreciated and I ask your cooperation at the earliest possible date. Florian P. Eder, Mayor-City of Chaska.
April 10, 1919: Private Harry Savelkoul, Co. “D” 139th Infantry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Savelkoul, arrived in France May 25, 1918 and got into action early in July. Was wounded on the drive into the Argonne Sept. 30, 1918. Now convalescing in France and expected home before long.
April 11, 1929: Miss Edna Oesterreich, former Chaska girl who was heard over WRHM some weeks ago, will again sing over the radio next Saturday evening beginning at 6 o’clock. Miss Oesterreich is a soprano and a pupil of Harry Anderson, Director of the Municipal Chorus of Minneapolis.
April 12, 1917: Last week — Holy Week — was a bad one for the “movies.” The Rex had shows every evening, except Monday, and bumped up against tough business practically the latter part of the week. It would have been good policy to discontinue movies entirely during Holy Week.
April 13, 1961: Poisoning of three more dogs in Chaska during the past couple of days have brought official warnings from Mayor Frank J. Hensel and Chief of Police Ernie Keefer. The two officials, alarmed by the recent poisonings, expressed further concern of the poisons being exposed to young children. Authorities are probing all the reported dog poisonings.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.