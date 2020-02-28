This beautiful torti kitten has unusual markings and four colors. Raina was born September 2019 and was surrendered with her mom and siblings. She enjoys playing with cat toys, and with running water. Raina will meet you at the door and then is off to be kitten-active. She is OK with kind kids over age 6, the foster’s dog, and other cats. When it is mealtime, she lets you know you aren’t serving it fast enough. With known folks Raina is friendly and outgoing, but shy with strangers. She enjoys petting and brushing and will stay in your lap for that. She tolerates being picked up and prefers sitting next to you. Raina would do best with a cat/kitten for a companion. Siblings are available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.
Snape, a black and white domestic shorthair male, born April 19, 2016, is an adventurous guy who loves to be the leader of the pack! He is super curious, inquisitive, and melts your heart with those green eyes. His favorite hangout place is a three-season porch, where he loves to be the watch cat and “mayor” of the neighborhood. What a love! He has had a complete wellness exam, is neutered, microchipped, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society pets have been vet-checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, are up-to-date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. For more information, contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.