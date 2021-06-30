Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Search ends for missing 26-year-old after vehicle, body recovered in Savage
-
Sunken snowmobile salvaged during Prior Lake cleanup event
-
Shakopee man who flew to Palm Beach to have sex with teen arrested in sting operation
-
No Valleyfair fireworks this year; Canterbury, Mystic Lake fireworks a go
-
Road worker struck by vehicle in Spring Lake Township
-
Reliving state experience as a sister
-
Prior Lake to celebrate Fourth of July with a bang
-
Chanhassen's 4th of July celebration returns after COVID-19 hiatus
-
Prior Lake City Council approves police department wage increase
-
Lakefront Music Fest shares new transportation details