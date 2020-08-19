Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Uncertainty, hope on the menu at Crooked Pint
- Candidates react to primary election results
- Carver/Clinton: Class C State Baseball opener
- Masks, sure. Social distance, sure. Sports again, indeed
- Five candidates emerge for District 112 school board openings
- Excitement for Chaska fall sports put on hold until March
- State law moves tobacco buying age to 21, no local enforcement hiccups yet
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
36-year-old Shakopee mother of four narrowly escapes COVID-19 death
-
Uncertainty, hope on the menu at Crooked Pint
-
Beloved Shakopee West Middle School teacher dies of cancer
-
Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Carver County
-
How a Victoria native left a full-time job and started a business reselling clothes
-
Candidates react to primary election results
-
Despite coronavirus setbacks, Chanhassen American Legion Post 580 is busy as ever
-
Carver/Clinton: Class C State Baseball opener
-
Charges: Motorcyclist clocked 110 mph during chase through Scott County
-
Obituary for Amanda J. Marek