Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Chaska police reports
- Chaska Curling Center adjusts to new procedures
- Thirty-one runs, two lopsided victories over Eden Prairie
- 5 Chaska High students selected for all-state band
- Council approves cricket pitch
- Where the heck it was
- Council congratulates girls basketball win
- What will be cut in the 2021-22 District 112 budget?
- Chaska comes together as a community unlike any other
- Boys Tennis: Chaska, Southwest Christian and Holy Family Catholic results
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
After 70 years, Shakopee quarry nears the end of operations
-
Prom is on for Shakopee seniors, but it will look different
-
Gallery: Prior Lake High School students walkout in protest of racial injustice
-
Chanhassen Cinema to show Prince double-feature for charity
-
Burnsville needs more emergency responders, Fire Chief says
-
Community-wide garage sales return
-
Five years after death, Prince’s impact on community endures
-
Prior Lake Republican Tyler Kistner launches second campaign for Congress
-
Authorities identify man fatally shot by Burnsville police
-
Vaccination clinics for 16+ Carver County students