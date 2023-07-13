Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to agrigus@swpub.com.
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Southwest metro breweries consider THC beverages after cannabis bill guidance
- Chaska police respond to property damage, assault reports
- Spirit Lake Dakota digital artist brings augmented reality exhibit to Arboretum
- Updates: Downtown Highway 41 Project
- Landscape Arboretum holding its All About Dogs Day
- Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit #57 supports Fishing with Friends
- Bellagala unveils new luxury venue location in Chaska
- What happened on this date in local history?
- Where the heck is it?
- Bountiful Basket opens Cologne location July 13
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Burnsville man charged with murder in mother's death
-
Prior Lake issues water restrictions to conserve more water
-
PLSAS board member calls for protection of girls sports in MSHSL vote
-
Carver County Library's next chapter
-
Birdies Golf Lounge and Sports Bar opens in Jordan
-
Scott County officials unhappy with changes to 48-hour hold rule
-
Chanhassen's Sam Macy talks about his commitment to Minnesota and upcoming senior season
-
Southwest metro breweries consider THC beverages after cannabis bill guidance
-
Chaska police respond to property damage, assault reports
-
Spirit Lake Dakota digital artist brings augmented reality exhibit to Arboretum