Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to agrigus@swpub.com.
Where the heck is it?
Audra Grigus
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide
-
Postponed Prior Lake Chamber Fest 2022 slated for this weekend
-
Carver County Historical Society shares findings from Coney Island
-
Rahr Malting Co. celebrates 175th anniversary
-
MyPillow's Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone; agency confirms ‘law enforcement activity’
-
Fall fun at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
-
Council approves preliminary tax levy
-
Scott County chips away at backlog of court cases
-
New Prague man dies in single-vehicle crash south of Prior Lake
-
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools back in session