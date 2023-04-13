Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to agrigus@swpub.com.
Trending Now in Chaska
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Emmer, McMillan discuss Highway 5 project funding
-
Jesse Lara wins Shakopee special election
-
Jordan Public School's bond referendum passes
-
Scott County hopes $1 million grant will help the unhoused
-
Chanhassen church promotes diverse stories in preschool reading, upcoming book fair
-
Construction concerns, youth reps and other approvals at latest city council meeting
-
Two people hospitalized after three-car crash in Prior Lake
-
Flooring by Design opens in Jordan
-
Another enrollment drop for Burnsville in section realignment
-
Obituary for Michael J. Suyak