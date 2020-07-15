Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Man shot and killed by Carver County deputy during hostage situation
- Kris Goodman helps Chaska Cubs to 5-0 start to 2020 season
- Victoria Vics showcase talent in win at Shakopee
- Running toward safety: Community center reopens
- Where the heck it was
- Jim Lahl named market president at Center National Bank
- Scott and Carver County food shelves meet communities' rising needs
- Jeremiah Cox makes history for Chaska High School Speech
- Hazeltine's next Ryder Cup pushed back to 2029
- Former Guthrie assistant director joins Holy Family
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Here are three takeaways from the Shakopee City Council meeting
-
Inside a business park in Savage is a secret spot for catching large trout
-
Man shot and killed by Carver County deputy during hostage situation
-
Chanhassen High School hires Doug Bullinger as next principal
-
Jordan Public Schools develops plans for fall return – real, virtual or in-between
-
Scheels opens its doors on 250,000-square-foot store Saturday in Eden Prairie
-
Sen. Tina Smith visits Shakopee to hear from local business owners
-
Commentary: The future of Shakopee Public Schools
-
Another death from COVID-19 in Carver County
-
Jordan's CARES Act money will go toward small business relief