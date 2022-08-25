Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to agrigus@swpub.com.
Where the heck is it?
Audra Grigus
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- What happened on this date in local history?
- Commentary: Chaska reporter takes a road trip out West
- Bier, Wurst and Lederhosen — coming soon to Oktoberfests near you
- Chaska PD recaps year-to-date stats
- Where the heck it was
- Commentary: Nothing to gain, much to lose
- Police report, Aug. 7-13
- Where the heck is it?
- Art in the Park & CD Release to feature arts from around Carver County
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Man charged after allegedly attacking Mystic Lake Casino security with two-by-four
-
Eight-year-old killed after being struck by pickup on Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation
-
Plenty of talent back for the Sabers to make bigger splashes
-
Shakopee City Council approves plans for Canterbury amphitheater
-
Prior Lake police calls: Aug. 16-22
-
The Chanhassen Avienda project undergoes changes
-
Shakopee has the talent back to be state contenders again
-
Schleper, Koenen, Miks get the call for the Sabers' Hall of Fame
-
Savage, Scott County team up to begin explorer’s program
-
What happened on this date in local history?