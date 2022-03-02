Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- ‘Humble leader’: Tim Wiebe retires after decades in Chaska public service
- Pool record among Storm Hawks' section achievements
- Kayla Pascoe announces candidacy for Minnesota House District 17B
- Greg Boe announces bid for re-election to Minnesota House
- Where the heck is it
- Sno-Hawks benefit for Trebiatowski family's 2-year-old with Leukemia
- Commentary: March and the first days of spring
- Hawks, Storm meet in first post-season pairing
- Ice sculptures return to Firemen's Park
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Racist message discovered on girls' bathroom mirror is just latest incident at Prior Lake High School
-
Shakopee man sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexual assault of two juveniles
-
Some of Minnesota's city-owned liquor stores stop selling Russian alcohol
-
CenterPoint Energy to replace pipeline underneath Minnesota River
-
As Prior Lake High School investigates racist messages, students stage walk-out
-
‘Humble leader’: Tim Wiebe retires after decades in Chaska public service
-
Prior Lake School Board, superintendent, address racist note targeted to Prior Lake High School student athlete
-
Shakopee school board approves pay raises for teachers
-
Prior Lake School Board accepts Staloch's resignation, discusses superintendent search
-
Racist note targeting Black student athlete at Prior Lake High School leads to coach resigning