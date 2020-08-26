Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Mike Lindell claims extract from toxic plant could treat COVID
- Police find deceased individual in car
- New guidelines for fall high school sports spectators
- Uncertainty, hope on the menu at Crooked Pint
- Five candidates emerge for District 112 school board openings
- Southwest Christian, Holy Family see enrollment increase for 2020-21
- Return to School: Eastern Carver County Schools secondary plan
- Letter: 20 wonderful, privileged years
- Candidates react to primary election results
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Mike Lindell claims extract from toxic plant could treat COVID
-
Police find deceased individual in car
-
Savage's former Lynnhurst Dairy Farm property hits the market at $1.2 million
-
Closed due to COVID-19, here's what Valleyfair looks like without guests
-
Prior Lake graduate shares experience working inside NBA bubble
-
Shakopee Public Schools to start this fall in hybrid learning
-
Obituary for Lance Brackee
-
Didn't snag a Minnesota State Fair Food Parade ticket? Consider a to-go kit
-
Joggers find health, encouragement in Jordan Running Club
-
How a tech business began in a basement and grew into an international company