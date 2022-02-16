Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Obituary for Spencer T. Olson
-
No one injured in explosion at Rahr Malting Co.
-
Chaska Police respond to Valentine's Day burglaries
-
Students will no longer be required to wear masks in Eastern Carver County Schools, as of Feb. 22
-
Injuries not enough to keep Fantaye Gilbertson from qualifying for state in Alpine ski
-
Obituary for Clem Kreuser
-
Supporters of convicted former police officer Kim Potter gather outside Shakopee prison
-
Commentary: Shakopee alumnus teaching English, inspiring students
-
Obituary for Jeanette S. Nelson
-
Six-year reunion: Looking back at Minnetonka's championship season