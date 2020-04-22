Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it?
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Chaska's Jon DuToit had a sense of peace in state golf championship victory
- A day in the life of a District 112 teacher
- Free food distribution this Saturday
- Where the heck it was
- Farmington man fatally electrocuted while wood crafting
- Commentary: What did they use before toilet paper?
- Special Olympics Minnesota pivots to Virtual Summer Games
- Easter Bunny makes a surprise visit to a 'bright light in this world'
- Public notices from the April 16, 2020 Chaska Herald
- Moving things along: Veteran organization relocates couple before stay-at-home order
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Ruth Stricker, the founder of The Marsh in Minnetonka, has died
-
Credit River intersection will get a stoplight following deadly crash, Scott County vote
-
When a dog goes missing, volunteers pour out of the cracks
-
Letter: I commend the incredible work of Shakopee teachers, educational professionals
-
Chaska's Jon DuToit had a sense of peace in state golf championship victory
-
A day in the life of a District 112 teacher
-
One injured in Chanhassen house fire Monday
-
Name game: 5 surnames that sport Eden Prairie
-
Eden Prairie summer programming canceled
-
Eden Prairie's Nibir Sarma wins Jeopardy! College Championship