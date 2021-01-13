Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Hazeltine Glen home is 'total loss' following fire
- Mask requirement for high school athletes creates debate
- Girls Basketball: 2021 Winter Sports Preview
- Boys Hockey: 2021 Winter Sports Preview
- Neighbors ask for quieter rail lines
- Leadership was something Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams was exposed to often
- Angela Erickson, Sean Olsen sworn in as District 112 school board members
- Chaska-based QualiTech acquires Origination Flavor Masters products
- A look into 2021 for Chaska, Carver
- Letter: Some refuse to act safely
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Charges: Shakopee robbery suspect fled police, crashed on highway
-
Hazeltine Glen home is 'total loss' following fire
-
Prior Lake's beloved goose Peeps befriends gosling once injured by hawk
-
Jerry McDonald returns to Chanhassen City Council seat
-
'Proud to be part of this community:' Angie Whitcomb leaves Shakopee Chamber after a decade
-
Truck falls through ice on Prior Lake
-
Mask requirement for high school athletes creates debate
-
Boys Basketball: 2021 Winter Sports Preview
-
Savage police calls: Jan. 4-11
-
Girls Basketball: 2021 Winter Sports Preview