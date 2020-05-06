Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it?
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Minnesota's Largest Candy Store prepares for May 8 opening
-
Chanhassen man drowns in Lake Minnetonka
-
Chanhassen, Chaska high school graduations postponed to July 25
-
Obituary for Jacquelyn S. Gallipo
-
Jordan Public Schools Superintendent Matt Helgerson resigns, will leave job June 30
-
Updated: Charlie's on Prior goes up for sale amid pandemic restrictions, remains open
-
Former Prior Lake High School student sentenced to 41 months after rape at school
-
Local man steps out of the woods, ending 20 years of homelessness
-
Showtime for springtime at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
-
Eight candidates to interview for District 112 Superintendent position