Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Progress being made in District 112's pledge to Equity and Inclusion
- Commentary: Memories help define a community
- Girls Basketball: Chaska, Minnetonka, just as advertised
- Mary Perrine publishes first novel
- Build, invest or tear down all are options for some District 112 elementary schools
- Where the heck it was
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Two charged in Burnsville man's death
-
Repeat sex offender arrested on child pornography charges in Shakopee
-
Jordan man charged with 14 counts of child pornography-related offenses
-
In his natural habitat
-
Jordan's Deb Pauly transitions out of role as MSBA President
-
Progress being made in District 112's pledge to Equity and Inclusion
-
Chanhassen announces city manager finalist
-
Jordan man charged with 14 counts of child pornography-related offenses
-
Obituary for Sarena D. Nourse
-
Shakopee photo of the week: eerie skies