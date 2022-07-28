Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to agrigus@swpub.com.
Where the heck is it?
Audra Grigus
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Obituary for Dean W. Rinnan
-
New Carver County road signs criticized, to be rethought
-
Pickleball helps Victoria resident remain active despite physical limitations
-
Playoff preview: Amateur baseball for section 3B
-
QualiTech Environmental reintroduces Sea Sentry boom
-
Pilates studio opens in Chanhassen
-
Obituary for Tom Sand
-
‘Roof Gals’ initiative highlights women in roofing industry
-
Area clubs take charge to create better youth soccer atmosphere
-
Baseball Days raises $7,500 for Mini Met campaign