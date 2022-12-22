Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send your guess to agrigus@swpub.com.
Where the heck is it?
Audra Grigus
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Owner of Vic’s Bar and Grill charged with failure to pay taxes
-
Shakopee fire chief retires after city launches investigation into misconduct allegation
-
Shakopee City Council adopts THC ordinance
-
Carver County urges residents to think ahead, reduce holiday waste
-
Obituary for Randy R. Nelson
-
Lights show returns to Valleyfair for holiday season
-
Carver County approves tax levy, 2024 long term budget
-
Area roundup: Chaska buzzer beater to upset Minnetonka highlights week
-
Nobody injured when Waconia district school bus tips over in Carver County
-
Obituary for Keith D. Anderson