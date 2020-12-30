Each week we publish a detail of a local landmark. The next week we identify the landmark. Do you know where the heck this is? Send us your guess.
Where the heck is it
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Band teacher visits hundreds of homes to perform Christmas carols for students
- The Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament comes to Chaska, Waconia
- Council to make chicken decision late January
- City raises taxes to $5.33 more monthly on median-valued home
- The Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament comes to Chaska, Waconia (copy)
- Out of this world: Chaska photographer's interstellar hobby
- Carver County COVID case rates drop to 25 per day
- Three Carver County COVID deaths reported Dec. 23
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Keep an eye out for these Shakopee developments in 2021
-
Savage City Council approves 'significant increase' for 2021 spending
-
Obituary for Dean T. Stoffel
-
Band teacher visits hundreds of homes to perform Christmas carols for students
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Sand Creek Township stabbing
-
Here are 9 new businesses that opened doors Jordan in 2020
-
Prior Lake police calls Dec. 8-21
-
Obituary for Teresa Lynn (Weber) Maciejewski
-
The Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament comes to Chaska, Waconia
-
Council to make chicken decision late January